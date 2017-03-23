March 23, 2017 • Local News
Habitat for Humanity celebrated another ground-breaking Thursday, as they prepare [auth] to build another home. Jessica, a single mother of six is the newest householder to benefit from the program. “I thought Habitat for Humanity was different than it is,” Jessica said. “I feel so blessed to know all these people. They’ve really helped me.” Mike Puckett, secretary for the board of directors said if they can get more volunteers, Habitat for Humanity could build two houses a year for families in need instead of one. (Curtis Michaels Photo)
