A proposal intended to rein in the influence of Roswell’s mayor on city staff is supported by some city councilors, but not others, and this became abundantly apparent Wednesday afternoon.

City leaders began public discussions Wednesday on an institutional rule-change similar to groundbreaking rule changes under consideration in Washington, D.C. that would eliminate the need for super-majority votes in the U.S. Senate, known as the “nuclear option.”

The City Council’s General Services Committee on Wednesday considered a proposed ordinance offered by City Councilor Natasha Mackey that would limit the roles of the city’s mayor and City Council, while providing a legal path to more easily remove elected officials from office.

The proposal would prohibit the mayor and city councilors from usurping the authority of the city’s city manager, specifically by interfering with personnel matters, union negotiations or legal matters.

The proposed ordinance states any city councilor or mayor who willfully interferes with city staff could be criminally charged with malfeasance, and therefore be removed from office by a district court if found guilty.

Mackey says Mayor Dennis Kintigh has been too hands-on in city governance and needs to “stay in his lane.” Kintigh says he considers himself the head of the city’s executive branch of government, and that he did not run to serve as a figurehead at City Hall.

City Councilor Steve Henderson, a member of the General Services Committee, said Wednesday he would support an ordinance such as Mackey’s proposal, titled “Demarcating the duties of the governing body and the administrative staff.”

“If we feel like we can rein in the mayor with this, so be it, I guess, I don’t know,” Henderson [auth] said.

City Councilor Tabitha Denny, chair of the General Services Committee, said she would not support such an ordinance.

“We are not the boss of the mayor,” Denny said. “That is not our job to tell the mayor what to do. We can suggest something.”

City Councilor Savino Sanchez Jr., who also attended Wednesday’s General Services Committee, said he adamantly opposes an ordinance that would restrict the mayor’s powers.

“I don’t want to get into an ordinance,” Sanchez said. “I believe we can work this out.”

Mackey’s proposal was publicly discussed by city leaders for the first time Wednesday at the General Services Committee meeting, although Mackey said she plans to take it next to the City Council’s Legal Committee. No action was taken by the General Services Committee Wednesday, although the battle lines became clear.

The proposed ordinance states the city’s governing body wants to definitively articulate the roles and duties of city leaders, making it clear elected officials should not act as administrative authorities.

“Neither the mayor, council nor individual councilors shall in any manner usurp the administrative authority of the city manager set forth in this code,” states the proposed ordinance. “Further, no member of the governing body shall interfere with personnel matters, union negotiations, nor discuss pending legal issues/litigation with adverse parties or their attorneys in any legal action involving the city unless formally delegated by the governing body.”

A subsequent paragraph addresses possible penalties.

“Any member of the governing body who knowingly or willfully violates the provisions of paragraph A may be guilty of malfeasance under (state law),” it states.

Mackey said her proposal stems from personal reports and “a community outcry for making sure our mayor does not continue to overreach in areas that he should not have authority in, especially when it comes to daily operations here at City Hall.”

Mackey said she would like to see the roles of city elected leaders better defined before the city moves further forward with hiring a permanent city manager. A second candidate for city manager, Gary Edwards of Sedalia, Missouri, met with city leaders at a workshop Wednesday night.

Mackey said the city’s current ordinances do not clearly define the boundaries for elected leaders in terms of their oversight of city staff.

“I would like to move this along as quickly as possible,” she said. “I know we’re already in city manager interviews and things like that.

“Citizens are definitely in support. Even citizens have asked if we could include some type of recall guidelines for the citizens to be able to recall city councilors, as well as the mayor.”

City attorney Aaron Holloman said city ordinance and state law make a distinction between the legislative and executive branches of municipal government, but neither state law nor city code clearly defines the roles of either branch.

“You almost have to go on a case-by-case basis of does this have more to do with policy in the city at large, or does this have more to do with internal administration of the city, and where do you draw that line,” Holloman said. “Given that those lines, I think, are unclear now, I think that drafting something that everybody’s comfortable with is going to be difficult.”

Henderson, the City Council’s most senior member currently serving his fifth four-year term, said there has been a tradition in city government that the mayor and City Council make policy, while the city manager “calls the shots.”

“I think our problem simply is traditionally the mayor has been a part-time mayor, maybe over here two or three hours,” Henderson said. “This mayor is over here all the time. Previously, our mayors didn’t try to give direction to staff.”

“In the past, we haven’t had this issue,” Denny said. “Unfortunately, it has to do with this mayor, which is why this is being brought up.”

Sanchez said state law already provides an avenue to remove a mayor from office for malfeasance.

“I don’t think we need another ordinance,” Sanchez said. “I think when I was elected, I understood my position. I knew what I could do and couldn’t do. I believe all of us, as adults, we need to govern ourselves. If we open up something, it might come back and bite us. So, I’d rather not go into that.”

Denny said she understands the frustration Mackey and others have expressed with Kintigh, but she said she opposes Mackey’s proposal.

“I am not for it. I would not vote for it,” Denny said. “Do we have an issue? Absolutely, and I won’t say that we don’t. I don’t think wasting our time and doing that is the way to go.”

“At this point, we haven’t been able to rein in our mayor and be able to put those boundaries in,” Mackey responded. “Where is the power that we have to say, ‘Now you’re operating outside of your role.’ Where’s the accountability on that? What are we supposed to do as the governing body? Do we just continue to let it happen?

“Where is the power of the council? We seem to have less power than our mayor is exercising, who has no power, and we supposedly have the power.

“What I’m hearing, is that different councilors just want us to sit back, just relax, just ride the wave until it’s over.

“We may lose some key positions in our city before we end this ride.”

Denny reiterated that the City Council has no authority over the mayor.

“The mayor is elected by the city,” Denny said. “It is not our job to rule the mayor.

“We do not have that power.”

“We have the authority through ordinance,” Mackey responded.

“No, we do not,” Denny replied.

“We do,” Mackey said.

“No, we do not, Denny said.

“Difference of opinion,” Mackey said. “Thank you for the discussion.”

Kintigh told the newspaper after Wednesday’s General Services Committee meeting that he considers the mayor’s position to be a full-time job.

He said he has the right to ask city staff for information.

“The issue seems to be that there are some disgruntled city councilors,” Kintigh said. “I have yet to receive a specific example of any time that I have conducted myself in a way out of line with the duties of my office.”

The mayor conceded he does make suggestions to city staff.

“I do not order staff around,” he said. “I make requests of staff for information.”

Kintigh said he has an elected duty to lead the city’s executive branch.

“The city residents expect the mayor to be responsible for the success of this city,” he said. “Some councilors apparently do not want anyone to be responsible. So, if no one is responsible, who is accountable?”

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

