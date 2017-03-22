March 22, 2017 • Local Sports
Above: Roswell High and Goddard High flags fly during a city-sponsored championship celebration Tuesday at Cielo Grande Recreation Area.
Below: Goddard head girls basketball coach Jared Neighbors holds his young daughter as the names of his players are called by acting city manager [auth] Louis Najar Tuesday at Cielo Grande Recreation Area during a city-sponsored state championship celebration. (AJ Dickman Photos)
Above: A close up of a New Mexico Activities Association state championship medal, this one worn by Goddard sophomore Bailey Beene. (AJ Dickman Photo)
Below: Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh expresses mild shock as Roswell High’s 6-foot-7 junior post Logan Eaker hops on stage to receive his certificate Tuesday. (David Rocha Photo)
Above: Roswell High senior Chris Mesquita and Goddard High senior Desi Flores pause for a quick photo Tuesday.
Below: Goddard’s Allie French and Roswell’s Isaiah Carmona proudly display their mayoral certificates after Mayor Kintigh and city officials honored both teams during a celebration Tuesday at Cielo Grande. (David Rocha Photos)
