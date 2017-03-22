Username: 1

Students at most schools in the county and the local college campus will be on spring break vacation next week.

Officials with the Roswell Independent School District and Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell announced that schools will be closed Monday through March 31.

Saturday classes at the college will resume April 1, while [auth] regular class schedules will start again April 3.

Dexter Consolidated Schools, Lake Arthur Municipal Schools and Hagerman Municipal Schools also will be have its spring break vacation next week, as will Gateway Christian School and All Saints Catholic School of Roswell. Officials with Immanuel Lutheran School were not available by press time.

All main ENMU-R campus offices will be open during spring break, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. until noon, a news release indicated.

The college’s Physical Education Center will be closed Monday and Tuesday. It will be open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 27-30. On March 31, the center will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; on April 1, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center will be closed on April 2.

Call (575) 624-7000 for more information about ENMU-R office hours.

