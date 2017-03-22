Username: 1

The New Mexico Department of Health and Department of Veterans Services announced plans to expand longterm care services for veterans at Fort Bayard Medical Center in Silver City.

The DVS reports that there is a need for as many as 200 additional longterm care beds for New Mexico veterans.

To make this change possible, NMDOH [auth] will relocate drug and alcohol abuse treatment services currently offered at its Yucca Lodge Chemical Dependency Treatment Center (located at FBMC) to the New Mexico Rehabilitation Center in Roswell. The move will enable FBMC to focus its efforts on longterm care services and expand veterans’ services utilizing the space left vacant by the transition.

“This move improves the efficiency and sustainability of the services that our facilities provide,” said NMDOH Cabinet Secretary Lynn Gallagher. “Fort Bayard Medical Center can better serve New Mexico’s veterans just as they served us and our nation; and we can better address substance misuse and abuse at the New Mexico Rehabilitation Center whose primary focus is rehab services.”

Earlier this year, NMDOH and DVS announced plans to streamline and improve services for New Mexico’s veterans by moving management of the State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences from NMDOH to DVS, aligning both state and federal resources to better serve our veterans.

