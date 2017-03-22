Username: 1

A Roswell man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 108 months in prison for his conviction on methamphetamine trafficking charges.

Cipriano Anaya, 35, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release at his sentencing in Las Cruces.

Anaya is one of 41 people charged in September 2015 with drug trafficking offenses as a result of an eight-month multi-agency investigation by the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force, the Roswell Police Department, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police. Twenty-one of the defendants were charged with federal offenses and the [auth] remaining 20 were charged in state court.

Authorities said the investigation initially targeted a drug trafficking organization led by Joseph Ray Mendiola, 35, of Roswell, that allegedly distributed methamphetamine in Chaves County. It later expanded to include drug traffickers who allegedly supplied methamphetamine to the Mendiola organization and other drug traffickers operating in Chaves County.

Anaya and 15 other federal defendants were charged in a 24-count indictment filed on Sept. 22, 2015.

Count 1 of the Indictment charged 15 of the 16 defendants with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine between June 2015 and July 2015. Count 2 charged three defendants with conspiracy to distribute cocaine in July 2015. Counts 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 charged certain defendants with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in July 2015. Counts 8 through 24 charged certain defendants with using communications devices to facilitate drug trafficking crimes. All crimes charged in the federal indictment allegedly occurred in Chaves County.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement officers executed 14 federal search warrants for 10 residences in Roswell, one residence in Dexter, and three vehicles. During the execution of those search warrants, the officers reported seizing about 5,600 grams of methamphetamine, $35,960 in cash and multiple firearms, including two assault rifles.

On Aug. 26, 2016, Anaya pleaded guilty to participating in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy and to using a communication device to facilitate a drug trafficking crime. Anaya admitted conspiring with his co-defendants to distribute methamphetamine in Chaves County from June 2015 through July 31, 2015 and admitted that he had used a telephone to further the drug trafficking conspiracy.

To date, 12 of Anaya’s co-defendants have entered guilty pleas and are awaiting sentencing. Three co-defendants have yet to be arrested and are considered fugitives.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Robert Howard Cress Man arrested on possession of marijuana charge Monday »