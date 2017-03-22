March Out the Trash to conclude
This year’s March Out the Trash event will wrap up Saturday at the Elk’s Pool on Southeast Main Street (south of East [auth] Poe Street) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Roswell residents can dispose of their unwanted electronics and large household goods, appliances and larger miscellaneous trash for free. Workers with the city of Roswell’s Department of Sanitation will be on hand as the month-long, every-Saturday event concludes. Learn more about what to bring by visiting roswell-nm.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=198 (Submitted Photo)
