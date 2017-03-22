Username: 1

The arrest records available [auth] in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

Eric A. Montez, 24, of the 1100 block of East Bland Street, was arrested at 12:04 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Seventh Street on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Pat Lane Aragon, 56, of the 500 block of Cherry Street, was arrested at 1:54 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Alameda Street on a charge of probation violation.

Lisa Jodee Friedt, 55, of the 300 block of South Union Avenue, was arrested at 3:13 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of public nuisance.

Burglaries

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Ohio Avenue at 12:32 p.m. Monday in response to a burglary call. Losses were reported at $7,200.

Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Kachina Drive at 9:46 a.m. Monday in response to a burglary call. Losses were reported at $160.

Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of North Garden Avenue at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday in response to a burglary call. Losses were reported at $150.

Criminal damages

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Ohio Avenue at 2:58 p.m. Monday in response to a criminal damage call. Losses were reported at $4,600.

Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of North Ohio Avenue at 4:12 p.m. Monday in response to a criminal damage call. Losses were reported at $300.

Police were dispatched to the Roswell Country Club at the 2600 block of Urton Road at 9:02 a.m. Tuesday in response to a criminal damage call. Losses were reported at $5,000.

Larcenies

Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West Hobbs Street at 3:58 p.m. Sunday in response to a larceny call. Losses were reported at $100.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of West Mathews Street at 9:19 a.m. Monday in response to a larceny call. Losses were reported at $250.

Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Mulberry Avenue at 9:21 a.m. Monday in response to a larceny call. Losses were reported at $450.

Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Kansas Avenue at 10:28 a.m. Monday in response to a larceny call. Losses were reported at $447.25.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Missouri Avenue at 1:16 p.m. Monday in response to a larceny call. Losses were reported at $2,090.

Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of West Second Street at 8:44 p.m. Monday in response to a larceny call. Losses were reported at $300.

