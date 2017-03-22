Username: 1

An editor at t[auth] he Roswell Daily Record is showing signs of a recovery after collapsing on the job last Thursday at the newspaper.

Timothy Howsare, who has been an editor at the Daily Record for nearly three years now, has not been fully conscious since he passed out at his desk on March 16. Within hours after he was taken to Eastern New Mexico Medical Center, he was med-flighted to Covenant hospital in Lubbock, where he remains in intensive care.

Howsare’s sister, Lois Baldauf, and her husband Brad, have traveled from their middle Tennessee home to Lubbock to be with him. They have reported that doctors believe he has abscesses in his brain. He is being treated with antibiotics and has responded to commands for the past couple of days, and seizures he was having have lessened or stopped altogether.

Rev. LaVonne Johnson-Holt, pastor of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church where Howsare is a member, traveled to Lubbock on Tuesday with RDR staffers. She said she saw encouraging signs of recovery.

“I anointed him with oil and while I was tracing the cross on his forehead, he moved his head, which I took as a very good sign,” she said.

Howsare is known around Roswell not only for his position at the newspaper but also because of his versatile musical skills, especially on church organs in town and as a pianist, and his involvement in various organizations in town, including the Rotary Club and on the United Way board. He is also a graduate of Leadership Roswell.

