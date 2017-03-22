Username: 1

Five higher education professionals have been named finalists for president of Eastern New Mexico University, the ENMU Board of Regents announced Monday.

Finalists will visit ENMU campuses in Portales, Roswell and Ruidoso the week of April 3 to interview with [auth] students, faculty, staff and administrators. The regents will announce their decision on or before April 17.

The finalists are Sandra K. Woodley, consultant and assistant to the president at Kentucky State University; Neal R. Weaver, vice president for Advancement and Innovation at Nicholls State University in Louisiana; John Fritch, dean of the College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences at the University of Northern Iowa; J.S. (Jeff) Elwell, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga; and Charles T. Crespy, dean of the College of Business Administration, Central Michigan University.

Current president Dr. Steven G. Gamble has led the University for 16 years and will retire July 31.

