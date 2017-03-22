Username: 1

Dr. John Madden, president of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, looks on Wednesday afternoon as Community College Board member Dawn Tschabrun works with the new zSpace 3D computer technology used in medical-related programs. The augmented virtual reality technology, which eventually could be applied to other academic programs, allows students to view and manipulate 3D images of human anatomy. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell is preparing for a visit in a couple of weeks from its accreditation team at a time when its top administrator said the school is dealing with both positive developments and difficult budgets.

Five people with the Higher Learning Commission will visit the campus all day April 24 and half a day April 25 to meet with faculty and administrators, Dr. John Madden, president of ENMU-R, told Community College Board members at a Wednesday afternoon meeting.

No new business actions were voted on during the meeting, but board members heard updates about faculty honors and tenure appointments, the ENMU presidential search, system budget concerns and what Madden said are three positive developments occurring at the local university. Madden also talked about the upcoming accreditation visit.

He explained that administrators and faculty had drafted a 77-page narrative and were in the process of assembling other data and [auth] information to provide the accreditation team in advance of its campus visit.

Unlike many other community colleges, including the ENMU branch in Ruidoso, ENMU-R operates separately from the university system from which it grew. Every 10 years, it must undergo a thorough examination to remain an accredited institution.

According to the Higher Learning Commission website, universities are evaluated for their academic offerings, governance and administration, mission, finances and resources.

“It is no secret what the HLC is all about,” said Dr. Steven Gamble, president of the Eastern New Mexico University system, which has its main campus in Portales. “If you are a good school and you can document that you are a good school, you will do well, and you all are going to do well. … But you can’t take it for granted. People need to be prepared.”

Gamble also talked about system budget concerns after the New Mexico Legislature adjourned Saturday having passed a $6.1 billion budget packet that Gov. Susana Martinez announced she would not sign. A special session is likely to occur at some point, but not until legislators and the governor’s staff think a budget deal is likely.

“How is higher ed in all this? We are not well off at all,” Gamble said. “We are only 13 percent of the state budget, but the cuts that they have already made for fiscal year 2017, 44 percent — 44 percent of the money that was cut was cut from higher education. We’ve anticipate more cuts. Maybe we’ll be wrong, but we’ve been alerted to be prepared for an additional 3 percent to 5.6 percent in cuts.”

He explained that each state-funded higher education institution will need to cut 7.5 percent of its state-funded, recurring appropriations as it plans fiscal year 2018 budgets just to pay for fiscal year 2017 cuts. Gamble and Madden explained that a 1 percent cut for ENMU is $300,000, while its about $150,000 for ENMU-R.

“With the cuts we already know we have coming, we have $3 million already cut out of our ($25 million) appropriation,” he said. “If they go to somewhere between 3 to 5.6 percent additional cuts, we’ll go to somewhere around $4 million.”

Gamble reiterated statements made earlier in the year that ENMU plans to handle the cuts without hurting its mission of providing a quality education and without layoffs, although open positions might be eliminated or remain unfilled.

Madden said he wanted to focus on three positive developments at ENMU-R. He talked about the near-success of HB 187, which would have provided $219,500 to the school’s Special Services program. “I truly believe if there was new money this year, we would have gotten it passed.” Instead, he said, ENMU-R has been told that they might receive some funding from government agencies serving those with special needs.

Madden also said that progress is being made in talks with the Federal Aviation Administration to start a commercial pilot training program at ENMU-R, and he introduced board members to the ZSpace 3D computer technology now used in nursing and other medical-related programs. That technology allows students to view and manipulate 3D images of human anatomy and eventually can be applied to other academic programs.

Gamble and Madden also talked briefly about the search for a new ENMU president. Gamble will step down July 31 after 16 years at the helm. Five people have been identified as potential successors by a search committee and will meet with faculty, administrators and board members at the three universities April 4-6. Candidates are expected to be in Roswell for about three hours, but details of the visit are not known yet.

