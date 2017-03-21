Username: 1

Xcel Energy wants regulatory approval to add more wind-generating operations or wind contracts in New Mexico and Texas to its business, a move the company said will save customers as much as $2.8 billion over 30 years.

Xcel announced in a press release that it has filed proposals with the New Mexico Public Regulation Comm[auth] ission and the Public Utility Commission of Texas to construct and own two facilities and to purchase wind under a contract in a third transaction. The company indicated that the agreements, if approved, would create 1,230 megawatts of wind energy, which would provide electricity to about 440,000 homes.

David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy of New Mexico and Texas, said the wind initiative is part of a corporate strategy to lower the cost of energy production. Right now, coal and natural gas are used to generate most of the electricity delivered to customers in Texas and New Mexico.

“These new wind facilities will cost $1.6 billion to build,” Hudson said, “but will allow us to produce wind energy at a cost lower than energy produced at our coal and natural gas-fueled plants.”

The three proposed transactions are:

• Xcel has entered into an agreement to purchase the Sagamore Wind Project in Roosevelt County, about 20 miles south of Portales. Under development by Invenergy LLC, a global company with headquarters in Chicago, this facility will generate 522 megawatts, enough to power about 194,000 homes. The Sagamore project is expected to be in service by the end of 2020. Total project cost is $865 million.

• Xcel Energy also has entered into an agreement to purchase the Hale Wind Project from a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. This facility in Hale County, Texas, just north of Lubbock and south of Plainview, is expected to generate up to 478 megawatts, enough to power about 168,000 homes. The Hale Wind Project is expected to be in service by the end of 2019. Total project cost is $769 million.

• Xcel Energy also will purchase 230 megawatts of wind energy from NextEra Energy Resources under a 30-year purchased power contract from two sites around Lubbock collectively known as the Bonita PPA. These facilities will generate enough power for about 81,000 homes. One Bonita site will be located in Cochran County, Texas, roughly 60 miles west of Lubbock. The other is located in Crosby County, Texas, roughly 20 miles east of Lubbock. Xcel Energy expects to receive energy from these purchases by 2019.

The utility commissions of both New Mexico and Texas must approve the agreements from them to become final.

A public company traded on the New York Stock Exchange, Xcel provides energy to homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. It has its corporate headquarters in Minneapolis.

Robert Howard Cress

