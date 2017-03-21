Username: 1

Winners who participated in the Sunrise Optimist Club Essay Contest; pictured are, from left: Zane Ellis, third place; Emilee Glenn, second place; Karen Hamilton, chairperson; Makylah Angela Apostol, first place; and McKenzy Secrist, fourth place. (Submitted Photo)

Makylah Angela Apostol, 14 years old, a student at Berrendo Middle School, recently won first place for the 2017 local Optimist International Essay Contest, sponsored by the Roswell Sunrise Optimist Club.

Emilee Glenn, a senior at Goddard High School, took second place, Zane Ellis, a senior at Goddard High School, was the third-place winner and McKenzy Secrist, a senior at Goddard High School, won fourth place. Applicants wrote a 700- to 800-word essay around a specific topic. [auth] This year’s essay was based on the theme, “Chasing Optimism in the Face of Challenges.”

The top four winners were invited to have breakfast on us and read their essays to the Sunrise Optimist Club members.

Makylah Apostol was awarded a first-place Gold Essay Medal and $500. Emilee Glenn received the second-place Silver Essay Medal and $300. Zane Ellis won the third place Bronze Medal and $200. McKenzy Secrist won a framed copy of The Optimist Creed and an Essay Pin.

Mykylah’s winning essay has been sent to the district level of competition to be judged with winning essays from Optimist Clubs throughout the New Mexico/West Texas district. A college scholarship of $2,500 is available for the top winner at the district level.

“The 2017 competition was fierce, but Makylah Apostol did a wonderful job of articulating this year’s theme. She expressed herself well and deserved the honor of first place,” essay chairperson, Karen Hamilton said.

The Roswell Sunrise Optimist Club has been participating in the Optimist International Essay Contest for a number of years. The Sunrise Club continues to be quite active in helping the youth of the community, having recently completed an Oratorical Contest, the annual Sunrise Optimist Poe Corn Basketball Tournament, and working with the Science Olympiad, recently held at NMMI.

Upcoming events include the Summer Baseball Tournament, a Pancake Breakfast and Fill-a-Basket grocery run. Vernon Stahl Scholarship Applications are currently available in the counselor’s offices of the local high schools with an April 21 deadline.

Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations, with over 75,000 adult and youth members in over 2,600 clubs, in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico and throughout the world. Fulfilling the motto, “Bringing Out the Best in Kids,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than 6 million young people each year.

To learn more about Optimist International, join one of the Sunrise Optimist Club’s weekly meetings, which are held every Wednesday morning, 7 a.m., at El Caporal Mexican Kitchen.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Spring Break activities to keep kids entertained This IS rocket science! »