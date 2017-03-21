Username: 1

Registration is open for the upcoming Spring Break activities. The Lego program, “Brick by Brick” will start things off, but there is no sign-up required for this one and it is open to all ages. On March 29 at 4:30 p.m., there will be a Zentangle activity where you can enjoy the fun and creative art of drawing structured patterns. It’s relaxing and easy to learn.

March 30 will feature “Let’s Get Animated.” The first session at 10:30 a.m. will teach the basics of animation by being able to design your own storyboard and create a flip-book movie. The second session from 2 to 4 p.m., will help you learn even more about animation by creating a stop-motion movie. A smartphone or tablet with USB cable connection will be required to participate in the second session. Then on March 31, there will be Glow Painting at 10:30 a.m. The [auth] lights will be off, so you can watch your creations come to life using a special glow-in-the-dark paint! This program will involve black lights so those with certain light sensitivities should be advised.

All of these activities are free to attend. To attend the Zentangle, “Let’s Get Animated” or Glow Painting programs, you must be 6 years or older and register in advance, which can be done in person at the Children’s Desk or over the phone by calling 575-622-7101.

For more information, visit 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave., find the Calendar of Events at roswell-nm.gov/405/Roswell-Public-Library or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

Book Talk by Matthew Gormley

Reference Librarian

While I was trying to come up with a good topic for a review this week, I was unable to pick one of the new books we have here at the library. It is not that there are not any good new books in the collection, it is just that I could not get excited about reading one. Then one of our patrons came in and asked about the Tony Hillerman collection in our Southwest Fiction section. This triggered in me the need to re-read these great books with their ties to northern New Mexico.

The book, “The Blessing Way,” is not known to be one of Hillerman’s best. However, it is the start of his Leaphorn and Chee book series and is worth reading. Bergen McKee, an anthropology professor from the University of New Mexico, heads up to the Navajo Reservation for the summer to do research on witches and the effect they have on the Navajo culture. Once on the reservation, Mckee finds that his research is intertwined with a case that his old friend, Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn, has been assigned to investigate.

Following up on the death of a young Navajo man found dead at a crime scene with no evidence of the killer, Leaphorn starts to suspect the involvement of a witch, even though it goes against his better judgement. Can these two men solve this crime before the killer catches up to them? Along with some good police work and intense action, you will get a healthy dose of Navajo culture and mysticism in this mystery.

So, if you find yourself in need of a good book to read and nothing new is catching your attention, it might just be time for you to re-read some old favorites. Just come by the Roswell Public Library and browse our shelves. You are sure to find something to enjoy.

