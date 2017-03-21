Username: 1

Russell G. Loomis, age 95, of Truth or Consequences, NM passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017. He will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2017 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2017 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Deacon Howard Herring of St. [auth] Peter Catholic Church will be officiating. Interment will be at South Park Cemetery. Military Honors rendered by the Roswell Veterans Honor Guard.

Russell was born in Baraboo, Wisconsin on September 2, 1921 to Percy Grant Loomis and Margaret Ann Bartlett-Loomis. His family moved to Albuquerque, NM when he was a child. There, he attended Albuquerque High School and joined the United States Army on August 19, 1942. Russell married the love of his life Constance “Connie” Bilger on October 11, 1949 in Belen, NM.

He is preceded in death by his wife Connie Loomis; daughter Patsy Gean Wallace, son Ronald Joseph Loomis, six brothers, and one sister.

He is survived by his brother Ralph Loomis; daughters Barbara White and her husband Don of Benson, AZ, Patricia Duncan of Conroe, TX, Paula Russell and her husband Charles of Truth or Consequences, NM; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

