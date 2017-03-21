Username: 1

Robert Howard Cress was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on March 14, 1925. He was the only child of Howard Willis Cress and Florence Anna Josephine Maywald Cress. Bob grew up in St. Paul, eventually joining the Navy in the waning days of WWII and trained as a pilot. After the war, he attended Wabash College in Indiana, later transferring to the University of Minnesota where he earned his degree in geology.

While at the university, he [auth] married Martha Raisanen, with whom he spent the next 57 years. They settled for a few years in Texas, first at Marfa then at Ft. Worth. In 1956, his work in the petroleum and gas industry brought him and his young family to Roswell.

Bob and Martha loved Roswell, and both were very active in civic, church, professional and artistic circles. Bob served on the Roswell Museum and Art Center board and the Anderson Art Museum Board. He was a city councilman as well as water commissioner. He was a member of The American Association of Petroleum Geologists, an avid tennis player, and a faithful member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Martha and his parents. He is survived by his five children, Anna Ericsson (Clyde), Ruth Iiyama (Tetsuo), Joshua Cress (Darcy), Matthew Cress, Eve Carnell (Randy), numerous grandchildren, and one great-grandson.

Services will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church Thursday, March 23, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Dale Plummer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice in Bob’s name. Bob was a vigorous and talented man who loved his family, his church, and his community. He will be missed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

