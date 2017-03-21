Username: 1

Richard “Dickie” Tegeda, 62, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Roswell, NM. Richard was born in Roswell, NM on March 29, 1954, to Albert Tegeda and Ninfa Brady Tegeda. A Rosary will be held at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home Chapel, at 7 p.m. Service will be on Friday, March 24, 2017, at 10 a.m., at St. John’s Catholic Church, followed by burial at South Park Cemetery. A tribute of Richard’s life may be found at andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and [auth] expressions of sympathy for his family.

Masonry/construction was Richard’s primary profession but he mostly enjoyed tinkering with bikes and restoring old cars in his free time. Dickie was passionate about fishing, hunting and everything that went along with it. His greatest pride and joy were his children and grandchildren; he loved them more than life itself. Richard will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Surviving to cherish Richard’s memory are his daughter, Christina Tegeda and husband, Anthony Sosa; sons: Isaac Tegeda-Thompson and wife, Charlotte, and Frankie Martinez; grandchildren: Elauteria, Amareya Tegeda, Carlos Martinez, Toby, Castle, Canyon, Danyale Thompson; siblings: Frankie Tegeda and wife, Linda, Bertina Silva and husband, Emilio, Bobby Tegeda and partner, Beatrice Lucero, Lena Tegeda, Delphina Tovar and husband, Victor, Albert “Tito” Tegeda and wife, Gloria, sister-in-law, Rosemary Tegeda; 19 nieces; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by both parents, Albert “Beto” Tegeda and Ninfa Brady-Tegeda; twin brother, Nickie Tegeda; son, Carlos Martinez; grandparents: Abel and Augustina Brady; nephew, Julian Tegeda; niece, Lori Tegeda; and loyal pet companion, (full-blooded, red-nose, pitbull) “Rocko” Tegeda.

Those chosen as honorary pallbearers are: Albert “Tito” Tegeda, Frankie Tegeda, Bobby Tegeda, Anthony Sosa, Faustino Ortiz, Eli Servantez, Lionel Aguilar, Mark Chavez, Nickie Tegeda, Pelon Hidalgo and Carlos Ramirez.

Pallbearers are: Isaac Tegeda-Thompson, Frank Martinez, Sergio Tegeda, Billy Brady, Richard “Buck” Guajaca, Jaime Torres, Steven Torres and Frankie Emilio Tegeda.

“Life cannot contain a heart as big as his”

