This new Holiday Inn Express on Military Heights Drive is expected to open by late April. The owners are hiring about 20 people for the hotel it replaces, an existing Holiday Inn Express at 2300 N. Main St, right in front of this project. That hotel will be rebranded or operate independently after the new hotel opens, a company manager said. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Homestead Hospitality LLC is hiring about 20 new employees for an existing hotel now that its new Holiday Inn Express is about to open.

General Manager Jill Cleveland, who has been with the local hotel company for about 11 years, said that the new 80-room Holiday Inn Express, being built on Military Heights Drive behind the existing one at 2300 N. Main [auth] St., should open by late April.

When the new hotel opens, Cleveland is taking the existing Holiday Inn staff with her. The new employees are being hired to work at the existing hotel.

“I hope to hire a general manager soon, so that person can hire the other people,” said Cleveland. “And I think we are almost there and should have someone hired in the next few days.”

The hotel owners, based in Santa Cruz, California, and formerly known as GB Hotel Group, said in May that the new $8 million hotel was built to meet the Holiday Inn franchiser’s new standards, called Formula Blue. Gurvinder Singh said that the company had determined that it was less expensive to build a new hotel to meeting the branding requirements of International Hotel Group than to renovate the existing hotel fronting Main Street.

Like the existing hotel, the new hotel will include an indoor pool, a hot tub and a fitness room.

“It will be a green facility,” said Singh, “more environmentally friendly, more efficient and more technologically advanced.”

Green technologies include energy-recovering ventilation and the possible use of solar energy. The architectural firm is Design 2 Function LLC, while Insight New Mexico is overseeing construction.

Cleveland said that the owners do not anticipate closing the existing hotel.

“They aren’t thinking of that right now,” she said. “It will probably undergo renovation but most likely they will renovate it while it remains open, working on one floor at a time.”

Cleveland said the owners are working to find another hotel brand for the existing building but might run it as an independent hotel for a while.

Once the new hotel opens, Roswell will have 25 hotels with a total of 1,473 rooms, said Edie Stevens, chair of the Roswell Hotel and Hospitality Association. Plans for another hotel at the Roswell International Air Center have been announced by Tulip Development LLC, but construction has not started on that project.

“Generally, the local hotels stay at about 60 percent occupancy rate,” Stevens said, “There are some exceptions for older hotels and such, but generally the rates stay around the low 60s.”

