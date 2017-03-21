Username: 1

Colts starting pitcher Michel Hinojos hurls one during NMMI’s 4-1 win over the Dexter Demons Tuesday at NMMI Ballpark. Hinojos picked up his third win in as many starts. (NMMI Sports Press Photos)

Michel Hinojos picked up his third straight win in as many starts, helping the Colts remain undefeated going into this weekend’s Sertoma-Colt Classic Tournament.

Jake Guerrero and Emilio Maldonado knocked in all [auth] four runs for the Institute — Guerrero’s in the bottom of the fourth to break a 0-0 tie and Maldonado’s the next inning to add some insurance.

Hinojos pitched 4.2 scoreless innings for the win, striking out three while allowing two hits and a pair of walks.

Guerrero got the save with five Ks over 2.1 innings of work, allowing the sole Demon run in the top of the seventh after a pair of singles and a stolen base in between.

With the win, the Colts move to 6-0 on the season, while Dexter’s record evens up at 2-2 with the other loss also coming by way of the Colts in Saturday’s Hal Bogle final.

Both teams will play in the Sertoma-Colt Classic, held this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the NMMI Ballpark. Dexter will play Texico in the tourney opener at 10 a.m. Thursday while the Colts will host the nightcap against Floyd at 7 p.m.

On different ends of the bracket, the Colts and Demons could face off for another tournament title Saturday if the squad’s can pick up wins the first two days.

