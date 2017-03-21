Username: 1

Gonzalo Armijo, 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Roswell, NM. A memorial service will be held at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home Chapel, on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at 2 p.m. A tribute of Gonzalo’s life may be found at andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.

He [auth] was born in Cerrillos, New Mexico, on January 10, 1935, to Diego Armijo and Justa Leyba. Gonzalo was a retired carpenter and welder who took pride in his work. Enjoying a great social life, Gonzalo played the guitar, sang and danced in his free time. Hunting was his passion and he enjoyed a little fishing as well.

Surviving to cherish Gonzalo’s memory are his children: Eddie and Marsha Armijo, David Armijo, Rick and Julia Armijo, Michael Armijo and Corine Sena, Juan and Debbie Armijo, Robert and Janet Armijo, Chris and Melissa Armijo; grandchildren: Paul and Mary Roybal, Albert Roybal, Justa Armijo, Ricky Armijo, Jade Armijo, Craig Armijo, John Armijo, Carolee Armijo, Kiana Armijo, Tiedra Armijo, Terrance Armijo, Marissa Armijo, Christopher Armijo, Jaclyn Armijo and Tommy Armijo, Aliah Armijo, and Asten Sanchez; great-grandchildren: Ashley, Shantel, Leynae, Levi and Kristen; sister, Josie Romero; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by loving wife, Antonia Armijo; parents: Diego Armijo and Justa Leyba.

