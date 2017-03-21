Username: 1

My older daughter tells a great story about how she met Jeff Bridges and didn’t even know it.

She was a teenager at the time, working at a local bookstore in “the original” Las Vegas here in New Mexico when he came into the store. She said she was decorating an Easter egg for an upcoming children’s activity, as there weren’t any customers around. Then some older man and younger woman came into the store, looked around a while and came to the register with some purchases.

My daughter set the egg down and quietly rang up their purchases, but they didn’t say much to each other. She didn’t know he was a big-time movie star — who happened to be in town at that time for the remake of “True Grit” — until after he’d left the store and her boss came over and said something about it.

When she got home that night, she casually told us about it, not even remembering whom her boss had said he was. After some prodding for more information, we surmised that it might have been Jeff Bridges, and after showing her an internet picture of Bridges, she confirmed it was him. [auth] We got a big kick out of her unwitting brush with stardom.

New Mexico, I’d guess, is filled with stories about someone’s brush with a movie star. It’s no wonder, since New Mexico draws in a lot of film industry business, and has a filming history that goes back to the silent picture shows of yesteryear.

Las Vegas by itself can claim more than 100 films that have been made in full or in part there — many of which were the silent movies of the early 1900s. In fact, one star, Tom Mix, took up residence in Las Vegas during the heyday of silent movies, making one film after another in and around this northern New Mexico city.

But when the talkies came along, the original Las Vegas became second fiddle to a place in southern California named Hollywood.

New Mexico may not have a Hollywood, but filmmaking is still big all over the state. There are a number of reasons, including a diverse and rugged landscape and a relatively moderate climate, but the biggest reason is a good example of why they call it show “business”: It’s the rebate. New Mexico offers filmmakers a sweetheart of a deal, and they’re taking us up on it.

Perhaps you remember when then-Gov. Bill Richardson offered a 25 percent rebate on money spent filming inside New Mexico. That kick-started a resurgence of filmmaking in the state, but when Susana Martinez first ran for governor in 2010, she said she’d cut the rebate. Fortunately for the film industry, she didn’t — though she did get a cap placed on the annual rebate payouts.

Then, a couple of years into her first term, Martinez helped to sweeten the pot even more. In 2013, lawmakers passed and the governor signed a measure that allows for rebates as high as 30 percent if certain conditions are met.

The result was a dramatic increase in filming all over New Mexico. Even Roswell, which hasn’t had much moviemaking business come its way over the years, now has Roswell Movie Studios, which is working to attract more moviemaking into the southeastern area of the state.

Most communities around New Mexico welcome filmmaking with open and enthusiastic arms, but when I lived in Las Vegas, that wasn’t always the case. I remember several years back a local businessman got upset about a movie scene being shot right in front of his business. He wasn’t excited that Billy Bob Thornton was wandering around and meeting a few locals as they filmed “Astronaut Farmer;” he was upset that it was killing his business for the day.

He had a point — preventing customers from visiting his store was a big loss for him, and the filmmakers offered nothing in compensation. And he wasn’t alone. At one point, retailers got so tired of such moviemaking behavior, made worse by the arrogance of some of the filmmakers, that they took their complaints to the Las Vegas City Council. An agreement between the city and filmmakers was eventually hammered out, and show business in Las Vegas got back on track.

Overall, most New Mexicans seem to appreciate having television shows and movies being made on our home turf. It brings in revenue and jobs.

Plus, it’s always fun to meet a big star like Jeff Bridges — at least when you know who he is.

