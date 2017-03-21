Username: 1

A wrongful death lawsuit filed earlier this month against Chaves County and the company that provides medical care at the Chaves County jail alleges an inmate died at the jail after going three days without food, water or medical care.

The lawsuit filed March 7 in Tierra Amarilla District Court alleges jail staff watched the condition of Hector Interiano, 34, deteriorate without checking his vital signs, before finding him dead in his cell.

“Despite clear signs of distress, neither jail staff nor medical staff took action to provide basic life-sustaining care,” the lawsuit states. “Instead, Mr. Interiano was left to die in his cell.”

The lawsuit brought by Interiano’s estate seeks compensatory, estate and punitive damages against three defendants; Chaves County, Southwest Correctional Medical Group, and its parent company, Correctional Medical Group Companies of San Diego, California.

Southwest Correctional Medical Group and Correctional Medical Group Companies were engaged in a joint enterprise to provide inmate medical services at the Chaves County jail, with Correctional Medical Group Companies directly participating in the day-to-day activities of the inmate medical services unit at the Chaves County Detention Center.

Southwest Correctional Medical Group provides jail medical care in Chaves, Otero and Sandoval counties, as well as at jails in Garland, Arkansas, and Collins and Wichita, Texas.

“Hector Interiano’s estate claims arise out of the defendants’ failure to meet his basic human needs, including the failure to provide him with food, water and appropriate medical care while he was in the custody of the Chaves County Detention Center,” the lawsuit states.

The Southwest Correctional Medical Group’s registered agent is in Española, resulting in the lawsuit being filed in Rio Arriba County. The case has been assigned to First Judicial District District Judge David K. [auth] Thomson.

The lawsuit states Interiano was arrested on Dec. 26, 2015, after he reported he had been smoking Spice and was hallucinating.

According to court records, Interiano was charged Dec. 26, 2015, with battery against a household member, a misdemeanor that was dismissed after his death.

Upon his arrest, Interiano was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance.

The lawsuit states a drug screen was performed, and Interiano tested positive for amphetamines and THC. He was cleared for admission to the jail, with close medical observation.

“The physician orders required that the jail place Mr. Interiano in the medical part of the jail and that he was to receive a psychiatric evaluation in two to four days,” the lawsuit states.

Interiano’s vital signs were reportedly checked upon admission to the jail, with a pulse of 110 beats per minute.

“For the next two days, despite being on medical observation, Mr. Interiano’s vitals were not checked,” the lawsuit states. “Jail personnel made various entries in the chart to avoid having to check Mr. Interiano’s vitals, including ‘VS deferred,’ ‘Refused VS,’ ‘I/M (inmate) agitated,’ ‘Officer advised me to skip VS for safety’ and ‘IM would not sit, unable to obtain VS.'”

Later on Dec. 26, 2015, the lawsuit states Interiano was found banging his head on the wall of his jail cell, and was therefore placed in a suicide smock.

“Despite the obvious signs of distress and mental decline, including banging his head on the wall and being found nude, Mr. Interiano was not seen by a doctor and was provided no medical care or psychiatric care,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also alleges Interiano was given a prescription for Ativan at the hospital, before his admission to the jail.

“He was supposed to be given the Ativan once every eight hours. During the time that he was in CCDC, he was never given the medication, another clear indication of the complete lack of regard for Mr. Interiano’s well-being,” the lawsuit states. “Mr. Interiano was showing clear signs of massive deterioration in his condition, including a rapid decline into psychosis. Still, no vital signs were taken, no food was provided, no water was provided and Mr. Interiano was further denied medical attention.”

The lawsuit says Interiano was found “supine, uncovered, unresponsive” at 12:20 a.m. Dec. 28, 45 hours after his admission to the jail.

“According to records, no pulse was obtained, the pulse oximeter returned a 0 reading, his mouth was clamped shut due to rigor mortis and could not be opened, and he was cool to the touch,” the lawsuit states. “Mr. Interiano had clearly been dead for a significant period of time before he was found by jail staff.”

An autopsy determined Interiano’s cause of death was toxic effects of methamphetamine, with dehydration as a significant contributing condition.

“The autopsy also showed signs of severe dehydration caused by the failure of the medical staff and the jail staff to provide fluids and nutrition to Mr. Interiano,” the lawsuit states. “In short, Mr. Interiano’s heart stopped due to severe dehydration and the failure of the defendants to provide basic life-preserving services, including adequate nutrition, fluids and medical care.”

The lawsuit alleges negligence against Chaves County and the jail’s medical providers. It alleges SWCMG failed to provide an adequate medical and mental health screening upon admission, it failed to monitor Interiano despite signs of physical distress, it failed to take his vital signs as required, it failed to provide medication, it failed to have Interiano seen by a doctor, it failed to return Interiano to the hospital to receive proper care, it failed to monitor Interiano’s fluid or nutrition intake during his incarceration, it failed to maintain a trustworthy medical chart, and it failed to find Interiano until hours after his death.

“Due to SWCMG’s violations of the applicable standard of care by failing to properly diagnose, treat and monitor Mr. Interiano, he died a preventable death,” the lawsuit states. “The care provided to Mr. Interiano by SWCMG was negligent, reckless, wanton or willful in that Mr. Interiano’s condition was known to the medical providers, his fragile state was clear and he was ignored and left to die. Then, his dead body was not discovered for hours after his death, further evidence of the disregard of Mr. Interiano and further evidence of the complete lack of trustworthiness of the records kept by SWCMG.

“SWCMG’s conduct, through the cumulative conduct of all of its agents, demonstrates a corporate indifference to the health and welfare of Hector Interiano. Such failures give rise to punitive damages.

“Because CMGC both had and undertook a duty to provide inmate medical services at the Chaves County Detention Center, and because CMGC failed in its duty to provide such services to Mr. Interiano, CMGC is liable for Mr. Interiano’s death.”

The case has not yet been assigned a trial date.

Attorneys Leon R. Hunt, Stephen R. Marshall and Ben Davis are representing the plaintiff, Dennis Murphy, Interiano’s personal representative.

Summons were issued March 15 to Chaves County, Southwest Correctional Medical Group and Correctional Medical Group Companies, court records indicate.

