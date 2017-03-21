MENU
Congratulations, state champions!

March 21, 2017 • Local News, Local Sports

The Goddard girls and Roswell boys basketball teams show off championship banners given to them [auth] by city officials including Mayor Dennis Kintigh, city councilors, school board members and the Roswell Red Coats during a state title celebration for the two squads Tuesday afternoon at the Cielo Grande Recreation Area. (AJ Dickman Photo)

