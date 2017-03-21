Congratulations, state champions!
The Goddard girls and Roswell boys basketball teams show off championship banners given to them [auth] by city officials including Mayor Dennis Kintigh, city councilors, school board members and the Roswell Red Coats during a state title celebration for the two squads Tuesday afternoon at the Cielo Grande Recreation Area. (AJ Dickman Photo)
Related Posts
« Hinojos wins 3rd straight as Colts down Demons 4-1 We are the champions! City recognizes Goddard and Roswell state title squads »