Christina Lee Bartlett passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at the age of 56. She was born in Ruidoso Downs on October 7, 1960, to Clifford Chavez and Dolores Chavez. A memorial service will be at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 7 p.m. A tribute of Christina’s life may be [auth] found at andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.

The love of her life, William Bartlett and Christina were married on July 3, 1993, in Roswell, NM. As a hairdresser, Christina’s passion grew even more throughout the years. She enjoyed doing people’s hair, nails, makeup and anything else to make sure they were taken care of. She loved her morning shows and cooking for the family. She was happiest spending time with her children and having friends over. Christina will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Surviving to cherish Christina’s memory are her husband, William Bartlett; sons: William Jack Bartlett, Wesley John Bartlett, and Wyatt James Bartlett; mother, Dolores Chavez; sisters: Roberta Chavez, Mary Ann Ruiz (Rafael) and Ruby Balderez (Larry); brother, Michael Chavez (Tessa); cousin, Libby Webber; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Chavez; grandfather, Jack Chavez; and sister, Rita Renee Webb.

