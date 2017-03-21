Username: 1

With deep sadness the family of Casey James Delay, 15, announce his passing on Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Pecos, TX. Casey was born in Albuquerque, NM, on December 09, 2001, to Christopher James Delay and Chrysta Tricarico. A tribute of Casey’s life may be found at andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.

As an eighth grade [auth] student at Brundrett Middle School in Port Aransas, TX, Casey loved life. He had a laugh that made everyone around him happy and feel good. Casey was very helpful, especially to his mom. He loved his brothers and sisters. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Surviving to cherish Casey’s memory are his parents, Christopher James Delay and Chrysta Tricarico; brothers: Cody Bormen and Christopher Williams of Port Aransas; sister, Chelsey Tricarico of Port Aransas, grandparents: Randy and Corina Johnson, Anthony and Carmella Delay; great-grandfather: Ernest Tricarico; uncles and aunts: Tim and Heather Harkness, Tony and Barbara Flores, Dorthy and David Costella, William and Susan Brewster, Diane Brewster, Anthony Delay Jr., Michel and Melinda Delay, Carla Delay; nephew, Dakota Delay; nieces, Skylar and Tylar; cousins: Corina Harkness, Renee Harkness, Joshua Harkness, second cousin, Anabell Harkness; numerous great aunts, great uncles, and 2 second and third cousins.

Preceding him in death are great-grandparents: Betty Tricarico, William and Anna Rose Brewster, Jim and Ethel Samply; great-uncle, James Burch; uncle and aunt: George and Louise Lynn; aunt, Frances Corley; and great uncle, Rod Tricarico.

