Recent DWI arrests
In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of [auth] all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.
BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.
Franco Deras
Age: 24
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: March 18 for DWI, (first offense)
BrAC/BAC: 0.11/0.12
Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office
Valente Ruiz
Age: 23
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: March 18 for aggravated DWI, (first offense)
BrAC/BAC: Refused test
Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office
