Neighbors and long-time friends of a man killed early Sunday morning describe him as someone who loved to laugh, who always had a joke to tell.

Dickie Tegeda, 62, was killed shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday in the street in front of his home. From comments and other evidence, a fight preceded the killing. Medics confirmed his death upon their arrival to the scene in the 400 block of East Van Buren Street in southeast Roswell.

Police are investigating the crime as a murder, said Todd Wildermuth, spokesman for the Roswell Police Department. He declined to give specifics about the crime, but announced through several email statements hat police have questioned and [auth] released three people, he said.

Neighbor Carl Padilla grew up with Tegeda in the Van Buren neighborhood, childhood buddies from the time their parents were living in the homes they now occupy.

“He is with the Lord,” said Padilla. “Now he is in heaven.

“He was a great guy. He never yelled at anyone. If the neighbors were in need. He tried to help. … He always had a joke to tell. He always had laughter in him.”

Tegeda owned rental properties and had not been working for some time due to disabilities, Padilla said. He also said that Tegeda, who was days away from celebrating his 63rd birthday, was living with his nephew and had grown children in the Roswell area.

Angela Herrerra said that most families, including the Tegedas, had lived in the neighborhood for generations. She said Tegeda belonged to a car club and was one of a group of people who would meet regularly at McDonald’s for coffee in the morning.

“It is a real loss for all of us. He was a great guy,” she said. “He had a great disposition and a good sense of humor.”

Padilla described a scene early Sunday morning in which police blocked off the streets for about five hours while investigating and crowds of up to 30 people were gathered at times, sometimes with loud crying and yelling.

By Sunday night, the police department had made public announcements that they wanted to question three people. In later statements, Wildermuth said a man and a woman had come to the police department of their own volition and separately on Sunday night and were interviewed. The third man was located and interviewed by police Monday morning.

Speaking in generalities, Wildermuth said that people of interest can become suspects but when termed “persons of interests” they are only wanted for questioning. He added that police continue to investigate.

