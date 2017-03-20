Username: 1

The weekend before last won’t be the last time New Mexicans change their clocks.

And the local lawmaker who has been pushing a bill to place all of New Mexico on daylight saving time year-round says a well-positioned committee chair single-handedly stopped the bill in the closing days of the legislative session that ended Saturday afternoon.

Senate Bill 239, sponsored by state Sen. Cliff Pirtle, officially died Saturday in the House Judiciary Committee, without a hearing, after passing the state Senate by a 26-15 vote on March 2.

Pirtle, R-Roswell, told the Daily Record Monday night he believes Judiciary Committee chair Gail Chasey, an Albuquerque Democrat, would not consider his bill because it was offered by a Republican far from Albuquerque.

“She abused her power,” Pirtle said. “It had more to do with the fact that I was a Republican and less to do with the fact that the majority of New Mexicans wanted the legislation.”

Chasey had scheduled SB 239 for a hearing [auth] Friday, the day before the session ended.

“It was never her intent to hear it,” Pirtle said. “And so she just didn’t like it and abused her power as the chairwoman of House Judiciary. She single-handedly killed the legislation, wouldn’t let it come to a vote.”

Chasey could not be reached for comment Monday night. A message could not be left with her home phone because her voicemail box was full.

Pirtle said he had the votes to get the bill through the Judiciary Committee and onto the House floor, where, he said it might have passed and made it onto the governor’s desk for action.

“I had the votes to get it out of there, and I think she knew it and she knew it would pass, so she abused her power because she didn’t like it,” he said. “So she used her authority as the chair of House Judiciary to single-handedly kill it.”

Pirtle said some raised concerns that not changing time in New Mexico could wreak havoc on electronic systems.

“Other issues we could have addressed during a committee hearing,” he said. “She was just deadset against it that she didn’t allow a hearing to take place.”

Currently, Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that do not change their clocks.

“Arizona has their own time zone. It would do the same thing for us. It would be a simple program update. It’s not the end of the world,” Pirtle said.

Pirtle said he plans to reintroduce his time bill the next long legislative session, in 2019.

“There’s a little bit of concern out of Las Cruces, but for the most part, there was overwhelming support for it,” he said. “There are just a few people that I think are afraid of change and just don’t quite understand what it would mean, that it would simply change only four months out of the year. Eight months we would stay the same.”

Unlike most other bills introduced in the Legislature, Pirtle said his time bill doesn’t have the backing of special interest groups.

“The thing about this legislation is that it’s a true grassroots effort,” he said. “There are not any lobbyists being paid for it. There’s no special interest or organized group. I think it will pick up a little momentum as the year goes by. As it fails, more and more of the people that really want to see it happen will become more and more involved.”

Pirtle says changing time increases risks of mishaps, accidents and even heart attacks.

“The thing that keeps pushing me forward is all the parents that call me that have children with special needs,” he said. “This is a big issue for them, and then all of those doctors that talked to me that deal with behavioral health issues.”

