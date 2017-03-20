Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

Jason Thomas Lewis, 34, of the 100 block of West Mathews Street was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Second Street on a charge of failure to pay [auth] fines.

Audrey R. Petty, 32, of the 600 block of South Delaware Avenue was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East 19th Street on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Dilauda Queen Williams, 35, of the 200 block of Coddington Street was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of North Montana Avenue on a charge of failure to pay fines.

Matthieu T. McCaslin, 26, of Alamogordo was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of North Main Street on a charge of shoplifting.

Adrian Lawrence Orona, 40, of the 3000 block of Vassar Drive was arrested at 8:26 a.m. Friday at his home on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Martin Rodriguez Lujan, 56, of the 1600 block of Monroe Avenue was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Main Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Joseph D. Demers, 56, of the 400 block of South Fir Avenue was arrested at 11:44 a.m. Saturday at his home on a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Johnny J Chavez, 18, of the 1100 block of West Deming Street was arrested at 11:06 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Union Avenue on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Jessica Elisa Martin, 38, of the 700 block of West Ninth Street was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of West College Boulevard on a charge of unlawful use of a license.

Roxanne Nicole Sosa, 32, of the 1700 block of North Michigan Avenue was arrested at 2:02 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Third Street on a charge of failure to comply.

Burglaries

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of East 19th Street at 12:27 p.m. Wednesday in response to stolen china and crystal. Losses were reported at $1,000.

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Davidson Drive at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday in response to stolen electronics. Losses were reported at $900.

Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Juniper Street at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday in response to stolen school supplies. Losses were reported at $450.

Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of West McGaffey Street at 5:37 a.m. Friday in response to a vehicle burglary. Losses were reported at $370.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of West 9th Street at 5:55 p.m. Friday in response to a vehicle burglary. Losses were reported at $905.

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Delaware Avenue at 2:36 p.m. Friday in response to a house burglary. Losses were reported at $5,022.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Orange Street at 7:13 p.m. Saturday in response to a vehicle burglary. Losses were reported at $100.

Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Seville Street at 6:53 a.m. Saturday in response to a burglary. Losses were reported at $2,700.

Police were dispatched to the 3300 block of North Main Street at 12:35 p.m. Saturday in response to a vehicle burglary. Losses were reported at $304.

Criminal damages

Police were dispatched to Valley View Elementary School in the 1400 block of South Washington Avenue, at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday in response to a broken window. Damages were reported at $250.

Police were dispatched to the 4500 block of North Main Street at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday in response to a car being keyed. Damages were reported at $1,000.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East 24th Street at 3:21 p.m. Thursday in response to criminal damage of a fence. Damages were reported at $200.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of West Country Club Road at 6:03 p.m. Friday in response to a damaged phone. Damages were reported at $200.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of West 5th Street at 2:05 p.m. Saturday in response to criminal damage. Damages were reported at $525.

Larcenies

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of El Dora Drive at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday in response to a stolen bicycle. Losses were reported at $145.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of West Hobbs Street at 11:19 a.m. Thursday in response to a stolen cellphone. Losses were reported at $145.

