Mayor Dennis Kintigh, along with city councilors, will honor the Roswell High School boys basketball and Goddard High School girls basketball state championship teams during a public celebration today from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Competition Field of Cielo Grande Recreation Area, 1612 W. College [auth] Blvd.

Players from the title squads will receive special certificates marking their accomplishments and the mayor will issue a proclamation. Each school’s cheer and dance teams will be in attendance.

The Goddard Lady Rockets, seeded fifth in the state tournament, completed their first-ever title run on March 10, defeating No. 2 Los Lunas 35-30 after trailing 28-19 going into the fourth quarter. Goddard also downed the No. 1 Lady Coyotes in the semifinals.

The Roswell Coyotes captured their fourth state title under head coach Britt Cooper on March 11 at the Pit with a resounding victory over No. 2 Capital of Santa Fe. After an overtime win in the quarters and a close first half in the semis, Roswell rolled through their final six quarters of basketball to claim the blue trophy.

About the Author: - RDRSports Doug Walp Sports Editor

