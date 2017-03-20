City to honor title squads today
Mayor Dennis Kintigh, along with city councilors, will honor the Roswell High School boys basketball and Goddard High School girls basketball state championship teams during a public celebration today from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Competition Field of Cielo Grande Recreation Area, 1612 W. College [auth] Blvd.
Players from the title squads will receive special certificates marking their accomplishments and the mayor will issue a proclamation. Each school’s cheer and dance teams will be in attendance.
The Goddard Lady Rockets, seeded fifth in the state tournament, completed their first-ever title run on March 10, defeating No. 2 Los Lunas 35-30 after trailing 28-19 going into the fourth quarter. Goddard also downed the No. 1 Lady Coyotes in the semifinals.
The Roswell Coyotes captured their fourth state title under head coach Britt Cooper on March 11 at the Pit with a resounding victory over No. 2 Capital of Santa Fe. After an overtime win in the quarters and a close first half in the semis, Roswell rolled through their final six quarters of basketball to claim the blue trophy.
