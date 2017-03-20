Username: 1

Ann Capela, one of three c[auth] andidates for the city manager’s position in Roswell, talks with Alaska Gov. Bill Walker in this November 2015 photo. Capela and two other prospects for the city manager’s job are visiting Roswell this week. (Alaska Dispatch News Photo)

City leaders on Monday began a new round of workshops with three potential candidates for the city manager’s position, all three of which are visiting Roswell this week to meet with city and community leaders.

The City Council met in open session Monday night with Ann Capela of Michigan. The City Council is scheduled to host a workshop with Gary Edwards of Missouri at 5 p.m. Wednesday, followed by another workshop with Joseph Neeb of South Dakota at 5 p.m. Friday. All the public workshops are taking place at the City Hall conference room.

Capela, Edwards and Neeb are the three candidates provided by Waters & Co., an Addison, Texas-based firm that offers executive recruitment services. They are meeting this week with Mayor Dennis Kintigh, former Mayor Bill Owen, city councilors, city staff and other community members.

Candidate One

Capela, 63, was most recently the city manager in Bethel, Alaska. Hired to lead the southwestern Alaskan city of about 6,000 people in November 2014, Capela asked the Bethel City Council to release her from her contract in June 2016 “due to difficulties adjusting to living in an arctic climate,” according to the Alaska Dispatch News. Capela’s contract with Bethel wasn’t scheduled to end until November 2017.

While in Bethel, Capela made $130,000 a year, plus benefits including a city vehicle and subsidized water and sewer service.

The mayor of Bethel and some of its City Council members publicly expressed some frustration with Capela, particularly when she ended a city permitting program without first alerting the Bethel City Council, according to the Alaska Dispatch News.

But the mayor of Bethel also praised Capela’s work in securing funding and creating a plan to rebuild the city’s disintegrating sewer lagoon.

Capela told the Alaska Dispatch News that securing funding for the $8 million sewer project from city, state and federal agencies was a significant accomplishment after three decades of studies.

Capela has also worked in Michigan, California, Illinois and Wisconsin. She was the manager of Oakland Township, Michigan, a Detroit suburb of about 17,000 residents.

Capela resigned from that position after nine months in September 2014, following a 5-2 vote by the Oakland Township board to terminate her contract, which was not to expire until March 2015, according to the Oakland Press.

In her exit statement from Oakland Township, Capela cited “a challenging political structure that soon became unworkable.” Specifically, she said the duties assigned to the township’s clerk, treasurer and supervisor were poorly defined.

The Oakland Township supervisor, who was one of the two people who voted to retain Capela, said some township board members had pulled Capela in different directions during her tenure, according to the Oakland Press.

Other candidates

Edwards is currently the city administrator for the city of Sedalia, Missouri, a position he has held since Aug. 1, 2011. Edwards has been a city manager or administrator for cities in Missouri and Arizona, and has also served as chief of staff and communications director in the U.S. House of Representatives, and as chief of staff for the Missouri Lieutenant Governor’s Office.

Neeb is the city administrator in Spearfish, South Dakota, a position he has held since Nov. 1, 2010. He has more than 22 years of management experience, a master’s degree in business administration and holds professional certifications with the International City/County Management Association and the International Economic Development Council.

Kintigh said he hopes to tender an offer to one of the three finalists Friday night, after the last City Council workshop and a closed City Council session at 5 p.m. Friday to discuss the three finalists. Still, filling the city manager’s position could take weeks or even months, depending on their prior commitments and the length of contract negotiations, Kintigh said.

“I will ask the councilors their opinions of these candidates before I make a nomination,” Kintigh said. “That’s one of the objectives of the meeting on Friday. It doesn’t do any good to nominate someone they’re not going to approve. I’ve got to get a feel.”

Background

City engineer Louis Najar is Roswell’s acting city manager, responsible for day-to-day management of Roswell’s 600-position workforce and $117 million annual budget.

Najar was appointed to the top post earlier this month by the City Council after former interim city manager Paula Hertwig-Hopkins stepped down earlier than expected.

Najar is expected to serve in the city’s top administrative post until a permanent city manager is hired. He is being paid at a rate equivalent to an annual salary of $145,000, while also maintaining his duties as city engineer.

Five people, including Najar, have led city government since the Aug. 1 resignation of former city manager Steve Polasek, who cited a desire to be geographically closer to family in Texas. Polasek began his tenure as Roswell’s city manager on Nov. 12, 2014, leaving the city at an annual salary of $163,580.

The city initially hired Jonathan Phillips as interim city manager for an indefinite period, effective July 5, at an annual salary of $135,000. Phillips submitted his resignation as interim city manager on July 22, effective Sept. 6.

The City Council in September hired James Rod Hogan as interim city manager. Hogan had been recommended by Strategic Government Resources of Keller, Texas, an executive recruitment firm the city paid $106.67 an hour for Hogan’s services.

Hogan left the temporary position Dec. 22 to return to Texas.

After Hogan’s departure, the city hired Hertwig-Hopkins, a second candidate from SGR, as interim city manager on Jan. 3, also at the rate of $106.67 an hour. Hertwig-Hopkins resigned less than two months after taking the job, citing personal reasons.

Najar and director of administrative services Elizabeth Stark-Rankins have served brief periods as interim city manager in recent months during vacancies in the top post.

The City Council interviewed four finalists for a permanent city manager in October. However, none of the four finalists were recommended by Kintigh and the recruitment process was begun anew.

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

