Username: 1

I read in the March 5, 2017, Sunday edition of the Roswell Daily Record that Cinco de Mayo festivities are once again relegated to a soccer practice field in north Roswell. It puzzles me that a city with three large beautiful parks would downgrade Cinco de Mayo to an inconspicuous soccer practice field that [auth] is unattractive, barren, and not user friendly to the elderly and disabled who like to attend the festival.

Parks are created for activities like Cinco de Mayo. Taxpayer dollars were used to develop the parks and taxpayer dollars are used to maintain them. Why not use one of our large parks for this yearly event.

Parks are established to provide gathering places for families, social groups and sporting events. The trees in the parks are chosen for their beauty and shade. A quality park system, which Roswell has established and maintained, provides an attractive place for the community to recreate outdoors.

I hope the Cinco de Mayo planners will change their decision to have the festival at a practice soccer field. Chose one of our beautiful parks for this festive occasion. You still have plenty of time to move the location to Spring River Park, Enchanted Land Park or Cielo Grande Park.

Nan Fox

Roswell

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Progressives want power for liberals Closing pool, pushing new ones suspicious »