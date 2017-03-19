Username: 1

Goddard senior shortstop Justin Miller gets tagged out at home plate in [auth] the bottom of the sixth inning of the Rocket Invite title game at the Launch Pad Saturday. Alamogordo won 4-2 in extra innings. (Scott Stevenson Photo)

The first-ever Rocket Invitational did not want to end Saturday night, as host Goddard High School fell to the Alamogordo Tigers 4-2 in 11 innings.

After blanking opponents and ending games early the first two days of the tourney, the Rockets’ bats were stifled by big Alamo pitcher Thompson Rick, who gave up just two runs and never allowed Goddard to take the lead.

The Tigers got on the board right away as Rick doubled through the gap in the first inning, scoring Josh Caraway and Gavin Guerra for a 2-0 Alamo lead.

The Rockets went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the frame, but senior pitcher Cal Villareal found his composure in the second inning, striking out the first hitter and getting the next two to ground out.

The future NMSU Aggie sat the Tigers down in order in the third and gave up just one hit in the fourth. The top of the fifth presented a little more trouble as Villareal gave up two hits with two outs, but got out of the jam as Alex Ramirez flied out.

The Rocket offense came alive in the bottom of the fifth, despite a rough start to the frame. After sophomore first baseman Drew Price walked, junior outfielder Matt Shanor popped into a double play at first.

With two outs, senior Cole Wentland skied a ball to shallow center, where three Tigers couldn’t decide who would catch it, so it fell to the ground and Wentland was safe at first.

Villareal stepped up next and ripped a pitch fair past the first baseman for an RBI-triple to make the score 2-1.

Senior Ethan Coombes took the hill in the top of the sixth, walked a man and hit another before finding rhythm and sitting the next two hitters down. The future Greyhound got Colin Kirk to watch strike three to get out of the inning.

The Rockets tied the contest at 2-all in the bottom of the sixth as senior outfielder Luke Fink was hit by a pitch to start the inning and senior shortstop Justin Miller crushed a ball to center field to drive Fink home. Sophomore third baseman Cameron Stevenson hit a ball up the middle, but Miller was tagged out diving for home plate. The next two hitters flied out to end the inning.

The game wore on into Major League territory and in the top of the 11th, Alamo had nearly found the end of Coombes’ arm as the senior hit two batter and gave up a single to load the bases. Fink took over pitching duties, but immediately gave up an RBI-single to Wellington Balsley. Next, Caraway hit a deep sacrifice fly, scoring Jesus Rodelas from third for a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom, MIller was hit by a pitch and sophomore Ty Villareal hit a fly ball to left-center that was dropped, but the Rockets couldn’t muster any more offense.

With the loss, Goddard falls to 7-1 on the year and will take on the Santa Teresa Desert Warriors at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Launch Pad.

