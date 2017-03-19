MENU

Coyotes edged by rival ‘Dogs at Artesia Invite

March 19, 2017 • Local Sports

The Roswell Coyotes took second place Saturday at the Artesia Invitational baseball tourney, falling to the host Bulldogs [auth] 3-2 in the championship game. The Coyotes held an early 2-0 lead, but the ‘Dogs slowly battled back to win their home tournament. The Coyotes are now 4-2 on the young season and will host the Aztec Tigers Saturday at 1 p.m. (David Rocha Photo)

Related Posts

About the Author:

Doug Walp Sports Editor

Leave a Reply

« »