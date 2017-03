Username: 1

Monday, March 20

Roswell Museum and Art Center Board of Trustees meeting, [auth] 4 p.m., Bassett Auditorium, Roswell Museum, 100 W. 11th St.

Roswell City Council city manager candidate workshop, 5 p.m., City Hall conference room, 425 N. Richardson Ave.

Tuesday, March 21

Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place

South Park Cemetery Board meeting, 4 p.m., South Park Cemetery conference room, 3101 S. Main St.

City of Roswell recognition of high school state basketball champions, 5 p.m., Cielo Grande competition field, 1612 W. College Blvd.

Wednesday, March 22

City of Roswell General Services Committee meeting, 3 p.m., City Hall conference room, 425 N. Richardson Ave.

Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, Branch Community College Board, 4 p.m., Administration Center Board Room, 52 University Blvd.

Roswell City Council city manager candidate workshop, 5 p.m., City Hall conference room, 425 N. Richardson Ave.

Thursday, March 23

Southeast Regional Transportation Planning Organization, 10 a.m., Bondurant Room, Roswell Public Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

Roswell Public Library Board meeting, 4 p.m., Bondurant Room, Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

Roswell City Council city manager candidate workshop, 5 p.m., City Hall conference room, 425 N. Richardson Ave.

Friday, March 24

Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents, 1 p.m., ENMU-Ruidoso campus, Room 102, 709 Mechem Drive, Ruidoso.

Roswell City Council special meeting, closed session to discuss city manager issues, 5 p.m., City Hall large conference room, 425 N. Richardson Ave.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Vietnam vets to be honored in Artesia Rural cooperative earned almost $64 million in 2016 »