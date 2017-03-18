Username: 1

The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services has announced that the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War will be commemorated at a special ceremony in Artesia on April 19.

The 11 a.m. ceremony at the Artesia Center, 612 N. Eighth St., will be the fourth ceremony presented by the state Veterans Services department as part of a nationwide initiative [auth] directed by the U.S. Department of Defense in 2008 to honor America’s Vietnam War-era veterans and the 50th anniversary of America’s involvement in the war.

The city of Artesia, the New Mexico State Council of the Vietnam Veterans of America, the New Mexico VA Health Care System and the Las Cruces Vet Center are joining the NMDVS to present the ceremony to honor veterans, their families and the families of deceased veterans.

A commemorative pin and a certificate of appreciation for military service will be presented to veterans or family members.

No distinction is made between veterans who served in-country, in-theater or were stationed elsewhere during the years of the Vietnam War. According to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs data, more than 9 million Americans served in the military during this era.

For more information, contact NMDVS Artesia-based Veterans Service Officer Dagmar Youngberg at dagmar.youngberg@state.nm.us or 575-885-4939, NMDVS Roswell-based Veterans Service Officer Richard Moncrief at richard.moncrief@state.nm.us or 575-824-6086, or NMDVS Cemetery Program Division Coordinator Josetta Rodriguez at josetta.rodriguez@state.nm.us.

