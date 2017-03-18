Username: 1

Mayor Dennis Kintigh and city councilors will honor [auth] the Roswell High School boys basketball and Goddard High School girls basketball state champion teams Tuesday.

The public is invited to attend the event planned from 5 to 6 p.m. at the competition field at the Cielo Grande Recreation Area, 1612 W. College Blvd.

During the event, the members of the championship teams will receive certificates marking their accomplishments. In addition, the mayor will issue a proclamation. Each school’s cheer and dance squads also are scheduled to attend.

The GHS girls and RHS boys completed their runs to state titles with victories in their respective Class 5A championship games last weekend at the Pit in Albuquerque.

