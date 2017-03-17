Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

Amanda Padilla, 29, of Socorro, was arrested in the 600 block on West Ninth Street at 1:17 a.m. March 13 on a charge of concealing identity.

[auth] Shyler M Bailey, 24, of Albuquerque, was arrested in the 800 block of North Washington Avenue on a charge of obstructing an officer.

Kedrick V. Johnson, 24, of the zero block of Yale Place, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Lea Avenue at 8:02 p.m. March 13 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Sebastian Montes, 19, of the 500 block of South Wyoming Avenue, was arrested in the 400 block of South Lea Avenue at 12:35 a.m. March 14 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Jeremy Sean Wright, 36, of the 1200 block of North Washington Avenue, was arrested in the 500 block of North Washington Avenue at 9:05 a.m. March 14 on a charge of unlawful use of a license.

A juvenile was arrested in the zero block of West Martin Street at 11:38 a.m. March 14. Police say marijuana was found.

Nicholas Alan Gonzales Jr., 18, of the zero block of Walker Place, was arrested in the 2000 block of South Main Street on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Criminal damages

Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of North Sherman Avenue at 3:43 a.m. March 13 in response to a call about criminal damage. Losses were reported at $200.

Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Michigan Avenue at midnight March 14 in response to a call about criminal damages. Losses were reported at $200.

Larcenies

Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of North Main Street at 3:16 p.m. March 13 in response to a call about shoplifting. Losses were reported at $122.16.

Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Richardson Avenue at 9:01 a.m. March 14 in response to a call about larceny from buildings. A stolen surveillance camera was reported as worth $120.

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Walnut Street at 7:43 a.m. March 14 in response to a call about larceny. Losses were reported at $150.

Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue at 5:32 p.m. March 14 in response to a call about larceny. Losses were reported at $100.

Police were dispatched to the 4500 block of North Main at 8:34 p.m. March 14 in response to a call about larceny/shoplifting. Losses were reported at $140.

Breaking and entering

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Oakwood Drive at 3:48 p.m. March 14 in response to a call about a breaking and entering. Losses were reported at $250.

