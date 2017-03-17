Username: 1

Cal Villareal opens the game with a home run. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

The Goddard Rockets are off to a hot start to the 2017 season, defeat[auth] ing Chaparral 13-0 in five innings Thursday on opening day of the Rocket Invite. Senior Cal Villareal reached base on all four of his trips to the plate, with two home runs and two walks. Junior Tyler Hardwick started for the Rockets and pitched 2-1/3 shutout innings. Sophomore Drew Price threw 1-2/3 innings, with junior Cameron Stevenson pitching the final inning. Goddard, 6-0, has allowed only five runs in its first six games. The Rocket Invite continues today through Saturday.

