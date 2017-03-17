Username: 1

Municipal Court

Judge Lou Mallion

Arraignments

Jan. 9

Criminal damage — Richard Proctor; Defendant is fined $179.

Disorderly conduct — Matthew Adams; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to appear, unlawful use of driver’s license — Alicia Hernandez; Defendant is fined $308.

Failure to pay, failure to appear, unlawful use of driver’s license — Ruby Contreras; Defendant is fined $787.

Failure to comply — [auth] Sandra Sedillo; Defendant is fined $1,056.

Failure to pay, failure to appear, unlawful use of driver’s license, registration — Defendant is fined $889.

Jan. 10

Failure to comply with community service, failure to pay — Jorita Dean; Defendant is fined $358.

Assault, contempt of court — Richard Dean; Defendant is fined $383.

Jan. 11

Shoplifting — Crystal Servantez; Defendant is fined $750.

Reckless driving, following to close, stop sign, no driver’s license — Kayla Poindexter; Defendant is fined $223.

Jan. 12

Paraphernalia — Johnathan Salcido; Defendant is fined $204.

Disorderly house — Veronica Trujillo; Defendant is fined $204.

Public nuisance — Warren C. Martin; Defendant is fined $129.

Paraphernalia, marijuana — Adam Mayes; Defendant is fined $233.

Failure to appear, suspended driver’s license — Criselda Ramirez; Defendant is fined $308.

Shoplifting — Angie Alfonso; Defendant is fined $29.

Shoplifting, failure to pay — Sylvia Leyba; Defendant is fined $129.

Failure to comply with community service, failure to pay — Christopher Sanchez; Defendant is fined $795.

Failure to pay, failure to comply with community service — Jack Bridegroom; Defendant is fined $1,074.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Coyotes outlast Santa Teresa 6-5 Electric co-op holds annual meeting »