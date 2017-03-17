Public Records
Municipal Court
Judge Lou Mallion
Arraignments
Jan. 9
Criminal damage — Richard Proctor; Defendant is fined $179.
Disorderly conduct — Matthew Adams; Defendant is fined $179.
Failure to appear, unlawful use of driver’s license — Alicia Hernandez; Defendant is fined $308.
Failure to pay, failure to appear, unlawful use of driver’s license — Ruby Contreras; Defendant is fined $787.
Failure to comply — [auth] Sandra Sedillo; Defendant is fined $1,056.
Failure to pay, failure to appear, unlawful use of driver’s license, registration — Defendant is fined $889.
Jan. 10
Failure to comply with community service, failure to pay — Jorita Dean; Defendant is fined $358.
Assault, contempt of court — Richard Dean; Defendant is fined $383.
Jan. 11
Shoplifting — Crystal Servantez; Defendant is fined $750.
Reckless driving, following to close, stop sign, no driver’s license — Kayla Poindexter; Defendant is fined $223.
Jan. 12
Paraphernalia — Johnathan Salcido; Defendant is fined $204.
Disorderly house — Veronica Trujillo; Defendant is fined $204.
Public nuisance — Warren C. Martin; Defendant is fined $129.
Paraphernalia, marijuana — Adam Mayes; Defendant is fined $233.
Failure to appear, suspended driver’s license — Criselda Ramirez; Defendant is fined $308.
Shoplifting — Angie Alfonso; Defendant is fined $29.
Shoplifting, failure to pay — Sylvia Leyba; Defendant is fined $129.
Failure to comply with community service, failure to pay — Christopher Sanchez; Defendant is fined $795.
Failure to pay, failure to comply with community service — Jack Bridegroom; Defendant is fined $1,074.
