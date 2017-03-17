Username: 1

I keep reading and hearing about the students in some of our liberal colleges. They are so distraught over the recent election that they need safe rooms, hot chocolate, play dough, coloring books, therapy dogs, etc. This would tempt us to laugh if it were not so disappointing.

Early and late in [auth] my life I was married to two World War II veterans. At the ages of these pampered, immature young people, they were saving the world from Hitler’s Nazis and Tojo’s brutal hordes. They were sleeping cold and wet in fox holes sometimes under a blanket of snow.

One was hit in his knee with shrapnel, fracturing all that leg’s bones. The other got malaria building a road to China from what was then named Burma. These were the lucky ones. They came home. Hundreds of thousands did not.

Others came home disabled for life. This generation also lived through the Great Depression, when 25 percent of our people were out of work. Food and most other things were in short supply. Families ate lots of red beans and potatoes and helped each other as much as they could.

So, young men and women, I say GROW UP!

Delma Craig

Roswell

