Username: 1

The Central Valley Electric Cooperative, which serves rural areas in several counties including Chaves County, is holding its annual meeting today in Artesia.

The business meeting will occur at 1:30 pm. at the Estelle Yates High School Auditorium, 215 S. St. Members are asked to [auth] register before the meeting starting at 12:30 p.m.

The meeting will cover a review of 2016 financial statements and business conditions, an executive summary by the cooperative’s general manager, employee service honors and a review of Washington, D.C., youth tours taken by some members’ children, said member services coordinator Leah Boone.

In addition, members will vote on two current board members up for election to return to the seven-member board for three more years. Chosen by the nominating committee in February, the returning candidates are Wesley Pilley of the Dexter and Hagerman area and Michael Bennett of Hope.

Marking its 80th year in 2017, the cooperative has 4,908 members and 15,594 meters. It services 4,000 miles of distribution line in certain portions of Eddy, Chaves and Lea counties.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Public Records Surveillance camera stolen »