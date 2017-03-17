Username: 1

Dexter senior Dayton Harris delivers a pitch Thursday night during the opening round of the Hal Bogle Classic in Dexter. [auth] The Demons defeated the Jal Panthers 18-0. (Jeannie Harris Photo)

DEXTER — The Dexter Demon baseball team had a successful season opener as they took down a young Jal Panther squad 18-0 in the opening round of the Hal Bogle Invite in Dexter. The Demons got contributions from all members as they raced out to a quick lead and then took their foot off the gas in the dominating victory.

The Panthers – once a baseball powerhouse in the southeast – had not fielded a team since the 2004 season and it was obvious that the 13-year layoff was going to lead to a rough game one outing as they struggled in all areas.

The Demons only recorded four hits in the mercy-rule shortened game, but benefited from 9 errors, 12 walks, 3 balks and 5 wild pitches while stealing 12 bases.

Coach Arturo Duran was happy with the victory and agreed that a game is better than practice. “Our pitchers got a good workout in, Duran said. It’s always good to pitch against someone else besides ourselves. Both our pitchers got work in – both Dayton and Juan. Like I said, it’s just good to pitch against someone else.”

Dexter went up 6-0 in the opening inning as they got one hit and walked four times. David Miramontes and Matthew Otero managed to get RBIs – Miramontes with a single and Otero with a putout.

In the second inning, the lead quickly grew to 14-0 with still no recorded outs. At that point, coach Duran instructed his squad to bunt to the pitcher on any pitch and to stop running the bases aggressively. The Demons tacked on two more – despite the strategy – to lead 16-0 after two. The demons were walked 8 times and the Panthers had 4 errors in the inning. The lone hit was recorded by pinch-hitter Jaime Chavirra who laid down a perfect bunt.

Starting pitcher, Dayton Harris, was calmly throwing a no-hitter from the mound. He would not allow a hit through his three innings of work. He would issue two walks in the third, but the first runner was promptly gunned out at second by catcher Jarren Amaro, and the second runner was stranded following back-to-back strike outs.

The Demons’ Juan Banda would pitch one-hit ball in the final two innings while striking out three and walking none. Offensively, pinch-hitter Isaac Irigoyen would wake up the crowd with an inside-the-park homer to make it 17-0. A final error would make the final 18-0 in favor of the Demons.

Coach Duran is looking forward to more victories in the 2017 season. “We got a lot of returners from last year. We are going to have to have some step up with our rotation of pitchers with the new pitch count rule. I think the kids are up to it and we should have a good year this year.”

The Demons play Pecos in the semifinal round at 7 p.m. tonight. The Pecos squad defeated McCurdy 11-0 in the earlier game Thursday.

