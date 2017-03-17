Username: 1

Roswell senior third baseman [auth] Brandon Evans smashes a two-run homer to put his team up 3-0 during the first inning of the Coyotes’ 6-5 victory over the Santa Teresa Desert Warriors, Friday at Brainard Park in Artesia. The Coyotes face the host Bulldogs in tonight’s championship round of the Artesia Invite at 7 p.m. (AJ Dickman Photo)

ARTESIA — The Roswell Coyotes started fast and finished strong en route to a 6-5 victory over the Santa Teresa Desert Warriors in a semifinal matchup at the Artesia Invite Friday at Brainard Park.

The Coyotes sent eight hitters to the plate in the top of the first inning, scoring four runs to set the tone early.

Senior infielder Gabriel Perez led off with a double to the left-center gap. Perez stole third before senior catcher Rudy Castillo drove him in with a single to put the first run on the scoreboard.

Senior third baseman Brandon Evans put the Coyotes up 3-0 with a 2-run blast over Brainard’s version of the “Green Monster,” the taller portion of the fence in center field.

Senior first baseman Bear Kyser stepped up next and smacked the first pitch he saw up the middle for a base hit, prompting the Warriors to make an early pitching change.

Santa Teresa’s David De Santiago took the mound and quickly secured two outs, but a wild pitch allowed Kyser to take third base before eighth-grader Xavier Gonzales plated him with a single to put the Coyotes up 4-0.

But the Warriors responded in the bottom of the opening frame, as catcher Christian Marrufo belted a homer over the left field wall, and two batters later, third baseman Angel Gonzalez hit a ball hard back to starting Coyote pitcher Ty Jordan, who struggled to corral it and made a poor throw to first as a Santa T runner crossed home to make the score 4-2 in Roswell’s favor.

Jordan finally got an out when he got Ryan Dunn to pop out, but the Warriors plated another run with a well-placed bunt. Jordan got big first baseman John Froese to pop out as well, although the out took a diving effort from Kyser. A Noah Wills ground out ended the inning with the Coyotes holding on to a 4-3 lead.

The Warriors tied the game in the bottom of the third inning when Dunn scored on a wild pitch with two outs.

Jordan made up for the rough first inning in his fourth at bat of the day as he hit a sharp liner to right field to score Castillo and put Evans, who was intentionally walked three times after his home run, at third.

With two outs, Jordan found himself caught between first and second while Evans scored, but the senior pitcher and outfielder kept his wheels spinning and made it back to first base without being tagged.

The Warriors scored a run in the bottom of the sixth, but tight defense got the Coyotes out of the inning with the lead intact at 6-5.

Senior outfielder Nick Palomino took over pitching duties to close out the game, getting the first batter to slowly ground out to first and the second to line out to first.

After walking Victor Marquez, Palomino faced the mammoth Froese and quickly fell behind 3-0, but fought back to get the final out and the 6-5 victory at a rival’s tourney.

The Coyotes are now 4-1 on the young season, with their only loss to 6A Clovis. Roswell will play for the Artesia Invite championship against the host Bulldogs tonight at 7 p.m. at Brainard Park in Artesia.

