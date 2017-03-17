Username: 1

Councilwoman Natasha Mackey’s proposed ordinance sounds like a winner. I have wondered for the duration of our mayor’s term if he does not have an enormous ego and sense of self; that whomever worked for our city (did it his way or they were gone.) The turnover in city government during his tenure has been puzzling and suspect of being the result of a hands-on [auth] management style that is offensive to those who work for the city and who most likely have a greater knowledge of what the job entails than does the mayor. It has cost the city an incredible amount of money and we have nothing to show for it but for a huge hole in the budget.

I was amused and somewhat amazed a few years back when he insinuated himself and his opinion in the immigration center in Artesia and went down to express his opinion and offer guidance. How he justified his behavior is questionable — does he think Artesia is nothing more than a bedroom community of Roswell and they need him down there for leadership and guidance? Get real, meddling is meddling.

I urge the council to pass the ordinance and at the same time provide for a mechanism for removing this or any mayor from office if they let their ego be the absolute guide on city matters.

Dan Gage

Roswell

