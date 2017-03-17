Username: 1

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Legislature is moving closer to endorsing the creation of an independent ethics commission through a constitutional amendment.

A joint [auth] House-Senate conference committee on Friday adopted guidelines for appointments to the seven-member ethics board.

Appointments would largely be left to legislative leaders from both parties, with one seat appointed by the governor. If the full House and Senate must agree to the provisions, the initiative will go to a statewide vote in November 2018.

Transparency guidelines about complaints and when they are made public will be written into law after the ballot initiative.

Associated Press

