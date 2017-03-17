Username: 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The city of Albuquerque has agreed to pay $8.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the parents of a young woman killed in a car crash involving an off-duty police [auth] officer.

As part of the settlement, the city also agreed Friday to implement new measures in police training and oversight.

Authorities say 21-year-old Lindsay Browder died and her 19-year-old sister was seriously injured in an early-morning crash in February 2013.

Albuquerque Police Sgt. Adam Casaus was accused of speeding and running a red light in causing the crash.

He was criminally charged with vehicular homicide resulting in death and great bodily injury by vehicle.

Casuus was found guilty of careless driving in September 2014 and sentenced to 90 days in jail.

His law enforcement certification also was revoked.

