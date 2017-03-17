Username: 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in Albuquerque say a fire at an apartment complex damaged or destroyed nearly five dozen cars under a large [auth] metal carport-type structure in a gated lot.

The Fire Department says no injuries were reported from the fire early Friday morning and that its cause is under investigation.

The department says the fire was reported at 12:38 a.m. and that firefighters brought the fire under control in approximately 45 minutes.

KRQE-TV (https://goo.gl/emJVKc ) reports that neighbors reported seeing flames as high as 40 feet.

Related Posts

About the Author: - Associated Press

« Compromise outlined on New Mexico ethics commission Albuquerque to pay $8.5M to settle lawsuit over fatal crash »