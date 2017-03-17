Username: 1

This Republican Congress is dumping the Affordable Care Act and cobbling together a sad replacement: Trump Care.

By simply expanding Medicare, they could have a [auth] much better plan. Everyone would be covered and the cost would be much lower because the insurance corporations would be excluded. All of Europe and Canada have this kind of plan. All Congress has to do is study their plans and pick out the best parts and put it into a U.S. plan.

That is too simple, though, and no millionaires could become billionaires.

John Ford

Roswell

