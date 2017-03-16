Username: 1

The Roswell Daily Record is reorganizing its editorial department as Editor Tom McDonald makes plans to leave the newspaper at the end of April, Publisher Barbara Beck has announced.

McDonald, who also owns and manages a media services business on the side, including a statewide news service to which the RDR subscribes, plans to move to Albuquerque after two years at the Daily Record. A national search for his replacement is now under way.

Other significant changes in the newsroom’s leadership include Jeff Tucker’s promotion to managing editor and Tim Howsare’s move to community news editor. Misty Choy is also being promoted to [auth] projects editor, Beck announced.

“We’ve got great talent in our newsroom, but as we prepare for Tom’s departure, we need to make sure we’ve got the right people in the right positions,” Beck said. “These changes will help us through the transition to a new editor.”

In their new positions, Tucker will be a “hands-on” managing editor, continuing to report primarily on Roswell city government and politics in Chaves County; while Howsare will still oversee Vistas, serve as weekend editor, and will work to expand the newspaper’s online presence. Choy will build and oversee special sections, pages and other projects in her expanded role in the newsroom.

Moreover, in the coming weeks, the Record plans to fill two vacancies — sports reporter and police and courts reporter. For the sports position, the newspaper has been unsuccessful so far in finding someone locally; national searches to fill both positions are continuing.

Meanwhile, AJ Dickman will continue as the RDR’s newest sports editor, having been promoted to the position late last year; while Lisa Dunlap is picking up the education beat in her general assignment responsibilities as reporter. Additionally, Curtis Michaels is continuing as the newspaper’s features reporter; Christina Stock is still editor of Vision, which has been converted to a monthly publication; and Vanessa Kahin remains on the night desk as news editor.

“It’s hard to leave such a great team. I’ll miss this newspaper and the great people I’ve met in this feisty and outspoken community we serve,” McDonald said. “But it’s time to move on. My remaining days in Roswell will be devoted to making the transition as successful as possible.”

The Roswell Daily Record is locally owned and operated and publishes Tuesday through Sunday mornings. It turned 126 years old this month and has a daily circulation of about 10,000.

